Opus Capital Group LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

