Opus Capital Group LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.