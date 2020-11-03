Opus Capital Group LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

