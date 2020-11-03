Opus Capital Group LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.8% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.63 and a 200-day moving average of $380.04. The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

