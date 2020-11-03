Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

