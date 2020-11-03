Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

PLD stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

