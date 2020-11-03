Opus Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 89.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.