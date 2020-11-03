Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $675,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

