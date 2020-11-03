Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.