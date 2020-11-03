Opus Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

