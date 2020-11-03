Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after buying an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 281,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

