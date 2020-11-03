Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SCHA opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

