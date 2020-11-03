Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,597,000 after purchasing an additional 379,428 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

