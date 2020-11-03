Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

