Opus Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

