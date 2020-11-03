Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,972,000 after purchasing an additional 716,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 480,175 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,521,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 363,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.