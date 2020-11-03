Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

