Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

USB stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

