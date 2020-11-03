Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

HON stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.