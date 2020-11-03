Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $614.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.95 and its 200 day moving average is $556.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

