Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:SNY opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.