Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 665 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

