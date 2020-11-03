Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $331.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.80 and its 200 day moving average is $320.99.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

