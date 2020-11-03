Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.