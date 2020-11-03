Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 386.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,145,000 after buying an additional 291,826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,191,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,850,000 after buying an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.