Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 998 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

