Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in The Unilever Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Investec cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

