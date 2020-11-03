Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

