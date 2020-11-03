OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.