Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.