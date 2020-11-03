OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

