OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.