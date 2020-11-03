Outfront Media (OUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OUT opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

