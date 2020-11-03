Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $98.00 at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,295 shares of company stock worth $1,121,507 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.