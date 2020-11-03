Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 714,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 67,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 85,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,273,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46.

