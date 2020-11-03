Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

