Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

