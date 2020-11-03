Parker-Hannifin Co. (PH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on December 4th

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by 34.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $13.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $228.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.