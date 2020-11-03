Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

