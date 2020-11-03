PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $166,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.84.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

