Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $323.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

