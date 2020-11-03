Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFGC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

