Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.