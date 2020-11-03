Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $39.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

