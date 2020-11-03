Ping Identity (PING) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -380.52.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.