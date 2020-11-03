Piper Sandler Boosts Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Envista has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. Envista’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 3,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.