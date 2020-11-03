Piper Sandler Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $643.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Shares of NFLX opened at $484.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 12-month low of $281.14 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,878,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

