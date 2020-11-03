Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

PIPR opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

