Piper Sandler Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $307.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $195.11 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,680,000 after buying an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after buying an additional 457,871 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after buying an additional 445,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

