Piper Sandler Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $307.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $307.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $195.11 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

